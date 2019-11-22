<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian youths have been urged to seize opportunities in agriculture, a sector imperative to the diversification programme of the Federal Government.

It was an appeal made by one of Nigeria’s delegates to the just-concluded fourth annual Youth Agric Summit in Brazil.

The summit is part of the Bayer Agricultural Education Programme which brings together young change-makers, aged between 18 and 25, to tackle the challenges of feeding a growing population by 2050.

The delegates were Iyanuoluwa Aliu, an alumnus of the Adekunle Ajasin University; and Esther Ajari of Trihealton. They were selected from 2,800 applications around the globe to represent West and Central Africa at the summit, hosted by Bayer and Nuffield.

Aliu lamented the challenges of youth unemployment, urging young people to explore opportunities easily accessible in agriculture because, “agriculture is the future.”

Explaining how the summit will help put Nigeria on the front burner in agricultural innovation, he said, the integration of technology and digital toolsm such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, Blockchain and others, was important to bridge the gap in the food supply chain. In Nigeria, the solution starts from gathering data to determining how best to tackle the challenges we face leveraging system mapping.