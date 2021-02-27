



Women Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen has condemned the kidnapping of 300 female students from another secondary school in Zamfara, saying it is heartbreaking.

The minister, in a statement released Saturday, lamented that tNigerian women are worried at the constant threat to the security of the Nigerian children.

Tallen expressed appreciation to security agencies for their commitment to securing lives, but implored them to do more.

The full statement reads:

“In another heartbreaking news this morning, we were confronted with activities of Gunmen who stormed another Secondary School in Zamfara kidnapping 300 Female Students. Why? Why? Why?

“While we are still mourning the kidnap of the Kagara boys, we are at a loss at this constant threat to the security of our children. It is very unfortunate that Nigerian children have increasingly become targets.





“As Nigerian Women, mothers and nurturers of life, we can no longer pretend that this is not affecting our psyche.’

“As the Minister of Women Affairs, I am desolate and very worried. I am therefore appealing to all those engaged in these mindless act to free our children in captivity and allow Nigeria to thrive.

“While I implore our Security Agencies to do the needful, I call on Nigerian Mothers to please join me at this time to condemn in strong words this mindlessness. Let us raise our voices in prayers and fasting to the Almighty for His intervention in our land. Enough is enough.

“We remain committed to the goal of a peaceful Nigeria.”