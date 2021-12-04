Nigerian woman who died in Ivorian prison laid to rest in Ibadan

Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Côte D’Ivoire after she was wrongly jailed, has been buried in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, the remains of Babalola were interred on Saturday at the Sango Cemetery at 11:25 am in the presence of officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission sent by the Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

It was gathered that the body had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday at 11 pm via Air Côte D’Ivoire and had been conveyed to Oyo State.

Babalola reportedly died on November 14, 2021.

According to reports, 21-year-old Babalola from Oyo State was a trader based in Bondoukou, Cote d’Ivoire.

Her apartment had been burgled by an Ivorian in September 2019 and she had reported the incident to the police but DPO informed her that the suspect was his nephew.

He reportedly offered her a settlement worth roughly N100,000 to drop the case, an amount lesser than the N300,000 worth of stolen effects.

Babalola was subsequently arrested when she refused the settlement, charged to court for human trafficking, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.