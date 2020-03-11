<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Students of the University of Maiduguri have expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Government for the rehabilitation of roads in the nation’s university.

Mr Abdulrahman Zanna, President of the Students Union Government (SUG), made the appreciation on behalf of the students during the formal handing over of 1.653 km rehabilitated roads by the ministry under its intervention initiative.

The project also included an asphalt overlay of 0.303 km road in the university.

Zanna said the intervention brought the much-needed succour in the school and would greatly enhance learning and boost the morale of students in the pursuit of knowledge.

According to him, the University of Maiduguri has been witnessing an increasing number of students from the North East region and requested for more of such intervention for the school.

He added that the effort of President Buhari in the provision and improvement of infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions was a clear demonstration of his commitment to close the infrastructural deficit in the country.

The University of Maiduguri is among the 18 federal tertiary institutions that benefited from the first phase of the internal roads intervention project of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.





Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the road was the busiest road on the campus because it connected the students’ hostels and the commercial centre on the campus.

“Motorists have now found succour plying the road, prior to the rehabilitation, the experience on the road was bad,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that the road would be taken care of, adding that there was a greater need for more road to serve the university because of its expansive land.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, who was represented by Yahaya Ali, Borno State Federal Controller of Works, said the quality of education would no doubt be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.

“The intervention by Federal Government will improve the ambience and environment of Federal Tertiary Institutions to enhance academic activities,” he said.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University, Prof. Biodun Adesanya and other management staff.

Adesanya, commended the ministry for coming to the aid of the tertiary institutions in the country, describing it as a good initiative that would greatly grow the education sector.