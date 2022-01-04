Nigerian university awards full scholarships to 5,000 ex-sex workers

Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra has awarded full scholarships to 5,000 repentant commercial sex workers and vulnerable people.

Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, the National President, CIEPUK, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

The scholarships were awarded in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, U.K. (CIEPUK).

Ezenwoye said that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The beneficiaries, who are profiled and sent by their respective state governments shall undergo three months intensive training on different crafts and skills after which they will be equipped with relevant resources.

“Beneficiaries shall attend the course in any of the two centres for the northern and southern parts of the nation in batches from Feb. 26.

“The three-month entrepreneurship and skill programme involves vocational training in shoemaking, soap making, cream making, scriptwriting, video editing, agric business and farm management.

“Others are; acting, online and social media studies, cinematography, furniture making, electrical works, cottage industry, tie & dye, laundry, spice production, barbing and event management,” he said.

The CIEPUK president noted that no fewer than 185,000 beneficiaries would graduate within the first phase.

According to him, the beneficiaries will be provided with free tuition, hostel accommodation, medical cover, insurance and security.

“It is expected that 185,000 beneficiaries shall graduate within this first phase after which they will be in a position to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product.

“From the impact, they will create on the national economy, it is expected to be in the region of ₦200 billion annually apart from the direct and indirect jobs their activities will create,” he said.

Ezenwoye stressed that the positive social impact from the programme would reduce all forms of crime and criminalities as well as promote the dignity of the girl child and vulnerable groups in the country.

He further said that the university with its technical partner, CIEPUK would continue to bring all-round development to the country irrespective of tribe, creed and gender in line with its community development agenda.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders and volunteers to be part of the maiden initiative to lift the nation in line with international and global best practices.

He expressed the belief that the almighty God would continue to bless everyone and provide direction to the needy and less privileged across the country.