A 100-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, has been confirmed dead after he slumped during an exercise at the school’s sports complex.

The student, identified as Moyosore Akinde, of the Department of Biochemistry, reportedly slumped while jogging at the weekend.

The deceased died on his way to the health centre.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Micheal Ologunde, has ordered that the institution’s sports centre be closed down for three days in honour of the deceased.

Mr Ologunde, who described the death as another black episode in the history of the university, said it was a painful occurrence.

“We never expected this at a time that our students were just resuming for academic activities, at a time that we were aiming at unbroken academic calendar.

“Our prayer at this time was for God to grant his parents and relations the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, while stopping all these unfortunate incidences in LAUTECH.”

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Akin Fadeyi, who also confirmed the incident, added that the cause of the death is yet to be known.

Mr Fadeyi in a telephone interview with newsmen on Wednesday said Mr Akinde died on his way to the institution’s heath centre at the weekend.

He added that the incident occurred at the weekend and not on Monday as being speculated.

“Akinde Moyosore Abdul slumped. He died on his way to the heath centre. What really happened is still unknown because he died on his way to the heath centre. The incident occurred during the weekend and not on Monday.

“Had it been that he made it to the heath centre, the doctors would have told us the cause of his death. You know that LAUTECH is a non-residential institution and, everybody has access to the sport facilities.

“He is not the only one that has been using the facilities. But, no one can say what happened,” the official said.

Mr Akinde’s death is coming barely five weeks after two students of the university lost their lives in a road accident.

The duo were on May 21 involved in the road accident that occurred in Ogbomoso.