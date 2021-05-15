Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have discussed how to build stronger economic ties with both countries.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari put a call through to President Erdoğan, where they engaged in fruitful discussions, with the Nigerian leader expressing satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between the two countries, and calling for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the northeast.





The Nigerian President used the occasion to, on behalf of himself, the Government and the people of Nigeria, extend a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid al-Fitr to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.

President Buhari expressed gratitude to ‘Allah for sparing our lives and granting us the ability to perform the important obligations of the month of Ramadan.’

The two leaders expressed their earnest desire for peace and stability to reign in the world, and for an end to all ongoing conflicts as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.