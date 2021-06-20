Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have successfully rescued three more students and one staffer of the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

The rescue comes two days after five students were rescued alongside two staff of the college.

Premium Times had reported how armed bandits abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the unity school.

PRNigeria reported that aside from the kidnap, the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire.

The heavily armed bandits, who came on motorcycles, reportedly entered the town from the neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State.

In the Sunday statement, the army said the troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four mobile phones from the fleeing bandits.





He also said additional troops have been deployed to the forest to ensure the safe return of the remaining captives.

