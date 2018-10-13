



Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, has said that troops, on Friday, repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at Arege in Borno.

Chukwu, who made this confirmation in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, said no fewer than six soldiers sustained various degrees of injury in the operation.

The Army spokesman explained that a number of the terrorists were ‘neutralised’, while others fled with gun shot wounds in the encounter.

Chukwu added that one vehicle was recovered from the terrorists while three of their gun trucks were destroyed by the troops.