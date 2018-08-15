Several Boko Haram insurgents lost their lives, while many others were injured in a clash with troops of the Nigerian Army.

The incident happened after a failed attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on a military formation at Gundari, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno.

“The troops also killed seven Boko Haram insurgents while several others were wounded in the attack,” Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, said.

According to him, the troops successfully repelled the attack, killed seven insurgents while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also disclosed that eight soldiers sustained injuries during the attack.