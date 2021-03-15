



In an operation described as “hitch-free”, troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday evening descended heavily on ISWAP and Boko Haram elements, killing over 30 and rescuing 60 locals held hostage by the terrorists.

PRNigeria gathered that troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, led by the Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Samson Olaseigbe, who were on a clearance patrol in the area, cleared Gulwa village with little or no resistance from the terrorists and proceeded to Musiri District, where they engaged in heavy gun battle with another set of terrorists, which lasted for an hour.

By the time the crossfire died down, many of the terrorists lay dead and their battered and mangled bodies littered the whole area of operation.





The advancing troops dominated the general area and mopped up sophisticated weapons, including sex enhancement drugs, amongst others.

Meanwhile, troops have rescued over 60 vulnerable locals, including elderly women and children, from Boko Haram captivity following the successful clearance of terrorist elements holding them captive.

Sources said the troops were in remarkably high fighting spirit and have returned to base having secured the general area.

PRNigeria gathered that the onslaught in the clearance operation in which troops are smoking out the terrorists from their enclaves is the direct order given by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Sources said the proactive strategies in clearance operation is taking a heavy toll on the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists as they are progressively dislodged and denied respite and sanctuaries.