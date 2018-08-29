Troops of 81 Division Task Force battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole to conduct counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in North-East Nigeria on Tuesday killed three Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush staged by the insurgents along Gulumba Gana-Masa-Dikwa road in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement from Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole disclosed that shortly before the ambush, the troops who were on a fighting patrol uncovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried in the ground along the road by the terrorists.

“While the troops carried out counter IED actions to disarm the explosives, the insurgents sprang the ambush but met with fierce resistance by the troops, who swiftly countered the ambush, killing 3 of the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The troops also captured two AK 47 rifles, one Light Machine Gun and an empty magazine from the terrorists.

“One of the troops who unfortunately sustained injury during the encounter is currently receiving medical attention in our medical facility.

“In a separate operation, also conducted on Tuesday, troops of 3 Battalion, successfully staged an ambush against Boko Haram insurgents traversing a crossing point behind Ngala town, in Borno state.

“The troops neutralised one Boko Haram insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition during the ambush.

“Following the escape of some insurgents with gunshot wounds during encounters with troops, members of the public are please enjoined to report persons with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention to security agencies,” the statement read.