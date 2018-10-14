



Authorities of the Nigerian Army on Sunday said several armed bandits and kidnappers in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and neighbouring Zamfara State have been killed by troops.

The army in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations of One Division, Colonel Muhammad Dole, said the bandits were killed when the troops under Operation Whirl Punch, raided their hideouts inside the Kamuku forest at Birnin Gwari.

According to the statement, several camps belonging to the bandits were destroyed while arms and ammunition were recovered by the troops during the operation.

The troops also carried out another operation at a camp belonging to suspected kidnappers at Unguwar Maigwari village and Doka-Rijanna road along the Abuja–Kaduna highway. Arms were also recovered and their camps destroyed.

The Army spokesman said further that another successful operation by a combined effort between the troops and local vigilante group led to the discovery of another criminal hideout used by bandits at Kidandan village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

One of the bandits was killed during the raid, while others escaped with gunshots injuries and one AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds 7.62mm Special recovered.