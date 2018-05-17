The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it killed 15 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 49 persons in separate encounters between Boko Haram and troops in the Southern Lake Chad Basin.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the army’s operation in the North-east, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement.

He said that some of the insurgents were killed in the Lake Chad Island while others were killed in villages in Northern Borno on Tuesday.

“Troops dislodged the insurgents from their hideout after a fierce battle, killing 11 insurgents in Gomaran village of Southern Lake Chad Basin,” he said.

He explained that the troops also ambushed and killed four terrorists who were escaping from the military onslaught in Northern Borno.

Mr Nwachukwu, a colonel, said that the troops further engaged fleeing insurgents in Firgi and Moula, both in Bama and Dikwa council.

“The clearance operations also led to the recovery of one single barrel gun, one Dane gun and one locally made pistol.

“Other items recovered from the dislodged insurgents include four motorcycles, motorcycle spare parts, two tricycles, six water pumping machines, and two power generating sets.

“Additionally, the valiant troops captured two Boko Haram flags, a pair of camouflage uniform, a pair of combat boots, a camera, a bag of mechanical tools and medications.

“Four men, 33 women and 16 children were rescued by the troops from the insurgents’ hideouts . The rescued hostages are currently being profiled for subsequent hand over to officials of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp for documentation and administering,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

The army recently launched a major operation to clear the Boko Haram from the Lake Chad area, where the insurgents are still believed to have a foothold.

Despite losing most of the territory they once controlled in Northeast Nigeria, the insurgents are still able to launch attacks in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, mainly on civilian targets.

The insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009, according to the Borno State Government.