Many Nigerians are familiar with the notorious statement, “Ghana must go”. But it seems the reverse is the case now given the consistent cry by some Nigerians living in Ghana over the treatment being meted out on them by some citizens of the host country.

The ugly development has sparked reactions from some concerned Nigerians and also prompted public protest.

During a protest at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja, the President of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANT), Mr. Ken Ukaoha, said the association was protesting the alleged victimisation of Nigerian Businessmen in Ghana.

He said that the development had gotten so bad that a law seeking to make the business environment hostile to foreign investors was recently passed by the Ghanaian parliament.

He then called on the Federal Government to caution its Ghanaian counterpart, by ensuring free movement of goods and services between both countries.

It is expected that the two governments involved would create a practicable solution for healthy trade relations. Otherwise all the noise about the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which is even yet to be signed by some countries including Nigeria, will amount to nought.