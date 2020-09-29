Some Nigerian traders in Ghana are considering suicide as option, following rising cases of frustrations, biting hunger and sad feelings of grave abandonment occasioned by the recent actions taken by Ghanaian government against the traders, Progressives Ambassadors of Nigeria has said.

Many shops belonging to Nigerian traders were shut in Ghana following a $1m levy imposed on them by the government of the West African country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Nigeria’s Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, subsequently visited the country with a view to resolving all the issues. But Daily Trust gathered that the Ghanaian government has not heeded the pleas of the Vice President and the Speaker.

Speaking on the latest development on Monday in a statement, the PAN Director of Media, Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, disclosed that many victims of the Ghanaian government’s action are already stranded and frustrated.





He, however, appealed to the federal government to consider the immediate evacuation of those traders in Ghana whose businesses have been clamped down by the host government.

Ohiomokhare called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to use the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary to facilitate their urgent evacuation.

“This appeal has become increasingly necessary following the rising cases of frustrations, biting hunger and impoverishment, sad feelings of grave abandonment and conflicting reports of attempted suicides by several victims some of whom are being threatened by their landlords; having lost their means of livelihood.

“As we speak, several families are now begging to feed with no form of palliatives or financial assistance; and sick children are unable to access medical treatment,” Ohiomokhare said.