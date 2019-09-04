<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Wednesday declared war on South African nationals and their businesses in Nigeria, warning them to leave the country on or before Monday next week to avert grave penalty.

Scores of the Nigerian students led by the National Public Relations Officer, NANS, Adeyemi Azeez, who poured into Lalubu street, Oke Lewo, located within the Central Business District of Abeokuta, the state capital, said NANS’ anger and ‘quit the country’ directive to the South African nationals, were precipitated by the wanton killing of Nigerians in South Africa, looting of their properties and the inability of the authority to arrest the situation.

Azeez who addressed reporters on Lalubu street, lamented that the South Africans have set Nigerians ablaze, maim others, shot women and burn Nigerian business without the authority assuring of an end to the carnage, warning that by Thursday all South African businesses in Ogun State and other parts of Nigeria would be shut down in protest over the ill – treatment of Nigerians by black South Africans.

He said: “The anger of Nigerians especially our constituency, seems to have gotten to a point of real reaction against South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.

“Clearly, our detest of anything that has to do with the South Africans is not unconnected to the spate of killings of our people in their country which has now taken another gear.

“As students we had embarked on mild struggles in the past against this inhuman act of the South Africans but the animals in human flesh have proven to us that, they can only stop if we up our actions against them.

“It is however important to note that it is either they stop the killing of our people or we pursue these evil perpetrators to the gate of hell.

“Going forward, as young people who originally own this country and we would not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari who have refused to take a leadership and decisive position on the menace of the South Africans.

“To this end, we have decided not to attack these disgruntled elements until they defile our instructions which goes does.

“Firstly: All South African businesses must close every kind of business transactions (most especially the Stambic IBTC) opened at any point with our people in the next 12 hours .

“Secondly: By Thursday morning, All South African business operating in Nigeria must shutdown totally as our comrades have been strategically positioned across the 36 states of the federation to combat stubborn outlets and destroy in totality their goods and properties.

“Thirdly: South Africans living in Nigeria must leave our country latest by Monday morning as we shall confront them with the trailer of Aluta if they refuse to leave by Monday morning.

“Now to Nigerians, we would not want this evil doers to tactically set us against ourselves and to avoid this, we appeal to you to as a matter of urgency, end your transactions with any South African firm in Nigeria such as; withdraw all your money at Stanbic IBTC today (Wednesday) and move your money to other peaceful banks in the country as adherence to this instruction will do a lot of good to our country and as well go a long way in saving the lives of our people in South Africa.

“The president of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele AKPAN has summoned an Extra Ordinary NANS BOT/STAKEHOLDERS Emergency meeting for Friday, where the chain of the resultant actions on these xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa shall be drawn algorithmly. This is not a struggle of NANS alone; it is our collective struggle as Nigerians to stand against this for our brothers and sisters in South Africa. “