



At least, ten Nigerian university students have been listed to participate in an international scholastic quiz competition scheduled to hold in Ghana on 29 March 2019.

This was disclosed by a lecturer of the Akwa Ibom State University, Mr Amah Williams, who is the secretary of the Association of Brotherhood Academic Scholars (ABAS).

Williams said the students were selected from many tertiary institutions, including University of Calabar, Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), University of Port Harcourt, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Uyo.

He said the quiz competition is part of the highlight of the annual evangelical Peace March usually organised by the Association which has membership across many countries.