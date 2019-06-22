<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

‎A Nigerian student Muhammad Baba has emerged overall winner out of the 600 conference submissions at the United Nations International Students Conference on Environment and Sustainability (ISCE) in Shanghai, China.

The Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutse (FUD), Prof. Fatima Batul Mukhtar, disclosed this yesterday at the 4th Convocation ceremony of the university held in Dutse.

Prof. Batul in her address to the gathering stated that the student who emerged winner to beat other 95 participating countries was a First Class graduate of the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology.

The Vice Chancellor, who congratulated the country and the university for being celebrated globally, assured that the FUD will offer employment to the deserving student as a mark of appreciation of his ‎efforts.

“Saddling our students with worthless cardboard papers in the name of certificates has never been the objective of Federal University Dutse,” she stated.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the university had signed MoU’s with a number of foreign universities and scholarly centres, including the University of North Dakota, Morgan University, and the International Islamic University of Kelantan.

‎She declared that the university has graduated no fewer than 839 students who have completed their degree and post graduate programmes for the 2017/2018 session.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that, of the number mentioned, 558 students will graduate with degrees in different disciplines,14 having made the first class division, 222 second class upper, 222 second class lower, and 70 third class.

Fatima Batul explained that for the first time since the creation of the university in 2011, it is graduating 281 post graduate students, describing the development as a thing of pride and a first from among its nine peers.