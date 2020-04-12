<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed the nation has recorded five new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19); thereby total cases risen to 323.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria,” the Centre reported.

According to NCDC, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and 19 states in the country have recorded at least a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

However, there are 17 states without any COVID-19 case yet (or maybe never). These states include:





Abia

Adamawa

Bayelsa

Borno

Cross River

Ebonyi

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kebbi

Kogi

Nasarawa

Plateau

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

States with at least a case of the COVID-19 and their respective number of confirmed cases as at 09:10 pm, 12th April, 2020 include:

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

So far, 85 victims of the coronavirus in Nigeria have recovered while 10 fatalities have been recorded.

Lagos, Nigeria megacity, is the epicentre of the disease with 176 confirmed cases as at 09:10 pm, 12th April 2020.