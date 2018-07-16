The Nigeria Army on Monday debunked the news that some Nigerian soldiers and military trucks were missing after an alleged attack by Boko Haram in Bama, Borno.

In a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu on the Force Twitter handle, “the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion.”

Chukwu revealed that there was indeed “an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.”

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the round alleging attack on soldiers and capturing of military vehicles by Boko Haram in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) July 16, 2018

He continued; “the terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force. About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists. Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.”

The Army spokesman went on to assure members of the public resident in the North East of their safety.