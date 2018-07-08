A gunman has killed Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, a Nigerian resident in South Africa.

David Abraham, spokesman of the consul-general of Nigeria in South Africa, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Abraham said the consul-general received with pain the unfortunate news of the assassination of Tochukwu-Lawrence.

He said that the ugly incident occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Friday.

“A witness account has it that an unknown man made a way into the compound of Mr Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence and requested to see him,” the statement read.

“On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man opened fire on him and shot him six times, resulting in his death before he could reach the hospital.

“The reason behind the sad incident is yet to be established, but this is very unfortunate and condemnable.”

He said the consulate commiserated with the deceased’s family and indeed, the entire Nigerian community in South Africa.

“Efforts should be made by the Police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice,” the statement read.

“We also call on our nationals to cooperate with the police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.

“The Nigerian Consulate will continue to advance the welfare and security of Nigerians in South Africa.

“We also call on our citizens to remain calm and eschew violence, as we seek to obtain justice for the deceased and members of his family.”

Killing of Nigerians in South Africa had been on the increase in recent times. These wanton killings in South Africa have sparked a number of protests.