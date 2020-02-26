<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senator Abdullahi Adamu has called on Nigerians to join hands in supporting the Federal Government to overcome the lingering security challenges in the country.

He made this appeal in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja. The Senator who served as a two-term Governor of Nasarawa State said the call became necessary given the heightening agitations on the security situation in the county.

Senator Adamu who is also the Turakin Keffi said the current security challenges are such that all patriots must rally round the Federal Government and our men in uniform whose lives are placed on harm’s way in the course of performing their duties to the nation. We are duty-bound to appreciate them.





He said, “I appreciate the fact that the fundamental duty of every government is to protect life and property of its citizenry. “But in moments like this, every citizen has an inherent duty and responsibility to stand up with government to overcome the type of security challenges our country faces today.

“Our security should be every citizen’s concern. The need for all hands to be on deck does not have to be overemphasized

“In fact, Nigeria and Nigerians had in the past overcome greater challenges. We can, together, do it again.

“We must desist from politicizing our security challenges.

“It is important to highlight the fact that this is about saving our country. We all have a duty to put Nigeria first”, Senator Adamu said.