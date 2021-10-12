Nigerian senate reconsiders electronic transmission of polls results

Barring any last-minute change of mind, the Senate will on Tuesday (today) vote in favour of Electronic Transmission of election results.

Already, the issue has been scheduled for debate by the Senate in the Order Paper for Tuesday as plenary resumes for the week.

This followed the critical examination of the Bill by the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission as stated in the Order Paper.

The motion reads: “Recommittal of some clauses of the Electoral Act bill to the committee of the whole.

“Recall that Electoral Act was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Observe that after critical examination of the bill by the Senate Committee on INEC, some fundamental issues, which require fresh legislative action clauses 43, 53, 63 and 87 were observed.”