



The senate has resolved to amend laws that infringe on the rights of women in Nigeria.

The amendment will cut across key laws such as the police, labour and electoral acts as well as the 1999 constitution.

The decision was reached at Wednesday’s plenary session after the consideration of a motion on the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD) raised by Betty Apiafi from Rivers-west.

Many Nigerians and groups often complain of how some laws in the country are against the rights of women.

In January, the police force sacked an unmarried female corporal for getting pregnant after arguing that the police act prohibits such — but the law is silent on their male counterparts.

Apiafi said the IWD is a day to take action “to continue breaking down barriers limiting gender equality” in Nigeria.





“It is also a day to aspire and inspire people to act in the ongoing effort for gender equality, and a day that seeks to raise awareness of issues affecting women around the world,” she said.

Stella Oduah from Anambra north said authorities in Nigeria must create an enabling environment “where women can thrive to show their innate skills and talent.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said creating equal opportunities for women will benefit Nigeria in the long rung.

“It is in the interest of our nation that we work together to give our women proper opportunities for them to excel,” Lawan said, adding that “we must congratulate those who have achieved so much in public lap here as well as in business.”