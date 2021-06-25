A Kano-based school, New Oxford Science Academy, Chiranchi, has adopted cryptocurrency as means of payment of school fees.

The school’s principal, Sabi’u Musa Haruna, who confirmed the development to our correspondent said the decision was taken after extensive consultations with parents. He added that it would ease the payment of school fees.





“We have decided to accept cryptocurrency, as school fees, because the world is tilting towards the system.

“We believe that very soon digital money will be a lot more acceptable than paper money.

According to Haruna, countries, like El-Salvador and Tanzania are already accepting cryptocurrency from parents as means of payment in their schools.

He urged the Federal Government to “embrace the system and legalise it.”