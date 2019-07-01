<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In furtherance to its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility programmes the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority has bequeathed a newly built infrastructure to archive vital documents to the Nigerian immigration service.

Speaking at the Ikoyi passport office, Lagos yesterday, the Managing Director of the NPA Hadiza Bala Usman who was represented by the General Manager C&SC Adams Jatto reiterated the fact that the Authority takes pride in adding value to the society through the imple- mentation of strategic and deliberate (CSR) interven- tion projects at locations that support our cooperate goals.

The MD added that the building was delivered to the service, with the believe that it would be put to proper use for documentation, records, and information storage that are central to our nation’s security and history.

MD NPA assured that the organization would try to maintain existing good relations with the service in line with international best practice, adding that NPA would have built a bigger facility but were constrained by the lack of enough space at the Immigration office.

Earlier in his address, the Comptroller General of Immigration Mohammed Babandede expressed profound appreciation for the good gesture, promised to work more closely with the management of the NPA at the Ports and assured that no delay in cargo clearance would be traced to the Immigration especially as a result of request for bribe.

Babandede also expressed the service commitment to the success of the Federal Government Ease of Doing Business and Transparency in all their activities. The highlight of the event was the cutting of tape to commission the building.