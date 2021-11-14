Nigerian polytechnic moves to tackle academic fraud among lecturers, students

Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, have vowed to flush out lecturers and students who indulge in acts capable of impeding the promotion and sustenance of academic excellence in the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa, said that a committee had already been put in place to checkmate such academic frauds as plagiarism for necessary disciplinary action.

Arimanwa, an engineer and a priest of the Anglican Communion, stated this while briefing newsmen on his stewardship as the Chief Executive Officer of the institution in the past three years.

While a good number of staff of the institution were being sponsored for various further overseas studies and training with the assistance of TETFUND, Arimanwa said that some courses which previously lacked accreditation from relevant bodies had now received full accreditation.

This, he said had now placed the institution from its previous No 17 position to No 6 in the ranking order of best performing polytechnics in the country.

“I came up with a vision and mission statements with goals and targets encapsulated into 5 areas to ensure high academic standard among staff and students and we are collaborating with a number of other relevant institutions to realise our aim.”

Aside from this, Arimanwa said that he had embarked on an aggressive provision of infrastructures, basic amenities and maximum security, computerisation, provision of laptops, generating sets in addition to deployment of visual learning in teachings at the twilight days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown for students to study from their homes.

According to him, the school would soon sign an MoU with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to further enhance teaching in agriculture where two new schools had now been opened, just as 33 programmes currently being supervised by NBTE had been accredited.