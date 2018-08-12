A lucky second Nigerian pilgrim on Sunday in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, recovered her lost Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) from her hotel camp.

The pilgrim, Hassana Aliyu, from Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, was accommodated at Al-Andalus Al-Masi Hotel in the heart of Madinah.

She had reported losing 700 dollars BTA which was found by a hotel worker who promptly handed it over to the management.

No sooner had the cash been found than the management alerted NAHCON officials.

Head of Civic Enlightenment of NAHCON, Umar Bala, while handing over the cash to Aliyu, cautioned pilgrims against careless handling of their money and valuables.

Responding, Aliyu commended the hotel management, staff and NAHCON officials for their honesty in dealing with visitors.

NAN reports that a pilgrim from Nasarawa State, Nuhu Musa, had similarly recovered his lost 600 dollars from the same hotel.

Meanwhile, NAHCON says it has transported 26,697 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, with the arrival of additional 177 pilgrims from Oyo and Ogun states on Sunday.

The pilgrims came in 65 flights operated by accredited airliners comprising Max Air, Flynass and Medview.

The Oyo state pilgrims comprised 99 males and 72 females.