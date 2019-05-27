<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officers and Ratings of the Nigerian Navy (NN) were on Monday advised to write their wills and testament in order to spare their wives, children untoward hardship when they die.

President Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) Mrs. Theresa Ibas gave the admonition at a seminar organised as part of activities to mark the NN’s 63rd anniversary.

According to her, the women and children were usually worse hit when their breadwinner dies unexpectedly without plans for their future.

She also appealed to the personnel to check their health regularly and avoid indulging in habits enmical to their wellbeing or those of their loved ones.

“If you want to live long and take care of your responsibility, then you have to take care of your health.

“When death comes because it is inevitable, the woman who is left behind to cater for the children find it difficult to cope with the problems left behind.

“So I will advise everybody to write their will and state things the way they want it when they are no more. Nobody prays for death but it can come anytime,” he said.

Mrs. Ibas reiterated NOWA’s commitment to raise the quality of life of Navy families and strengthen ties.

“It is in this regard that we have carefully considered the need to organise a seminar such as this to further remind us of our commitments to our own health and our families.

“These seminar topics are contemporary and relevant to our society. The topic on health is aimed at encouraging us to take personal responsibilities and be partners in our own health,” she said.

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas who was represented at the event by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC) Rear Admiral Oladele Daji commended NOWA for welfarist and philantrophoc programmes it had executed for the benefit of personnel and their children.

Noting that the NN has a structure in place to ensure benefits accrued a personnel got to his next-of-kin in the case of death; Ibas said it was however not a replacement for writing will and testament.

Newsmen report that a United States based physician Dr. Titilayo Abiona and a lawyer Mrs. Ngozi Ogbolu lectured participants on the topics.