Rear Adm. Obi Ofodile, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), on Saturday in Lagos, warned officers and men of the command to stay off illicit drugs.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Ofodile gave the warning, while addressing the personnel at the 10-kilometres quarterly route march, organised by the command.

“We conduct medical test to find out those who are well and those who are not. We go on to do route march like this to find out those who are physically fit and mentally alert.

“The purpose of the march is to identify and take care of those who are not well. The service wants to take care of them so that they will be fit.

“Certainly, you cannot perform your military duties without being physically fit and mentally alert.

“Generally in Nigeria today, if you read the newspapers, there are problems of drug abuse by youths. This is not limited to the civilians.

“So, once in a while, we alert and warn the personnel to stay clear of drugs that are not prescribed by trained medical doctors,” he said.

Ofodile, however, lauded the command’s personnel at the end of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,000 personnel took part in the second quarterly fitness exercise, which began at NAVTRAC, Apapa.

The march took the participants to the Costain Bus Stop, Lagos and back to the command.

It is aimed at ensuring fitness and fostering esprit de corps and preventing criminality in the command’s area of responsibility.