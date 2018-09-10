The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigeria Navy, Calabar, says it has trained no fewer than 100 ratings of the command on attitudinal change.

Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Chief of the Naval Staff, made this known on Monday while declaring open a workshop in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the workshop was: “Professionalism through Attitudinal Change’’.

Ibas said that the training was designed to enhance performance and professionalism among the personnel in the discharge of their duties in line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s transformation agenda.

Ibas, represented by Rear Adm. Bee Ibe-Enwo, the Chief of Naval Transformation, Abuja, said that the objective was to create awareness among the personnel toward efficient and enhanced service delivery.

“We are here to reinforce the value we have established before now among the personnel to ensure that their attitude is re-energised and also enhance the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Navy.

“This training is ongoing across the country and for today, we have over 100 ratings from this command that will benefit from it.

“The Nigerian Navy takes the issue of attitudinal change and its intended positive contributions to the delivery of the Nigerian Navy mandate very seriously,’’ he said.

According to him, the need to transform the navy came from the backdrop of the compelling need for the military to re-calibrate, reform and re-engineer itself on the lane of professionalism which goes with training.

He explained that the Nigerian Navy mandate was to secure the nation’s territorial integrity from the sea-word end by protecting the maritime resources.

Speaking, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, said that Nigerian Navy established the transformation branch to drive his transformation programme for the 2011-2020 period.

Adeniran said that the objective was to enable the navy to achieve and sustain effective operational performance through a holistic fleet renewal, maritime awareness capabilities, upgrade of logistics and repair of facilities.

The FOC, represented by Rear Adm. Abraham Adaji, added that the transformation would also enhance information and communication skills among the personnel.

He said that it would impact and expand human resource development of the navy.

“As part of human development pillar of the Nigerian Navy transformation programme, lots of navy personnel have been trained in various programmes both locally and abroad to enhance the theoretical knowledge and practical ability.

“In furtherance of the Nigeria Navy transformation programme, we are here to address the very critical aspect of attitude.

“If we don’t bring on board the right attitude, there is no way we can achieve and sustain the desired operational effectiveness,’’ Adeniran said.

The resource person at the workshop, Mr Olumide Olugbenle, said that transformation involves managing a change process and not a one-off event.

Olugbenle explained that the right attitude to training and the operating environment could help the Nigerian Navy to transform significantly.

He charged the senior officers to always give their subordinates a positive attitude that would in turn change the ratings to develop a positive attitude in service delivery.