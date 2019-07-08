<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Navy on Sunday said it intercepted 825 bags of smuggled rice coming from Oyo State to Kwara State.

Parading the suspected smugglers and their commodity in Offa, Offa local government of Kwara State, Commandant Nigeria Navy School of Health Sciences, Capt Ayodele Olowolagba, said the arrest was made around 5am yesterday.

He said: “This morning around 5am, while conducting checks at the old checkpoint, opposite Nigerian Navy School of Health Sciences, Offa gate, 15 vehicles both Peugeot and Golf cars were arrested.

“Each of them carries 55 bags of foreign rice, totalling 825 bags of rice. The commodities in the car would be handed over to the police.

“Nigerian Navy is a friendly force. We are committed to making sure that all the activities of the government are carried out peacefully. As I said earlier, we would hand over all the 15 vehicles with all the 825 bags of foreign rice to the police.”

The commandant said his men have been conducting security test on designated checkpoints situated along Ira Road, Oyun Local Government Area, located in front of the school to beef up security in Offa and his neighbouring towns.

“In the course of carrying this exercise daily, Nigerian Navy personnel have been engaging persons with illicit acts to the extent that they often threaten to deal with security personnel on official duty.

“Despite the threat, the personnel are uncompromising and resolute in carrying out their legal duties. This is despite the allegation by these smugglers that the Navy personnel are compromising. It should be noted that the personnel will support the Federal Government in curbing this illicit act which impacts negatively on the nation’s socio-economic life,” he said.