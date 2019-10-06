<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Navy in Lagos at the weekend, rewarded five officers and four ratings who distinguished themselves in the course of performing naval duties within the Western Naval Command.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, who presented the award at the 2019 Regimental Dinner/Awards Night in Lagos said the award was part of the command’s efforts at motivating a better workforce.

Admiral Daji said: “It is our own little contribution to motivate our personnel. Everybody has a part to play and they have played their parts very well.”

The FOC explained that the ratings who won the gallantry awards went beyond their call of normal duties to make sure that they not only saved lives, but prevented ships from being at risk.

According to him, the command normally rewards hard work and gallantry.

“We also punish wrongdoings whenever they happen. So, both are the two sides of a coin to motivate and sanction our personnel so that they can always put in their best in the service,” he said.

The awardees were Commodore Elkanah Jayeola, the Fleet Commander West; Commodore Olusanya Bankole, Commanding Officer of NNS ARADU; Cdr. Emmanuel Fingesi, the former Commanding Officer of NNS NGURU.

The command also rewarded: Lt.-Cdr Tene Nyeh, Officer in Charge of NNS ONITSHA and Lt. Adamu Sambo serving on board NNS ONITSHA.

Others included Master Warrant Officer Ekesakumor Wowo, serving on board NNS UNITY; Petty Officer Shaib Kaseem; Seaman Writer Okegbade Oluwagbemiga, serving on board NNS KARADUA and Able Seaman Gana Ndaba serving on board NNS KARADUWA.

Jayeola was rewarded for exhibiting high sense of duty, diligence and ability to effectively deploy resources without losing focus throughout the Nigerian Navy 63rd Anniversary Celebrations held in Lagos.

Commodore Olusanya Bankole was commended for displaying high sense of commitment and professional conduct on NNS ARADU.