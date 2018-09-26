The Nigerian Navy (NN) has again reiterated its stand in churning out a professional and highly motivated force that is able to contend with the current security challenges that is confronting the nation.

The Special Guest of Honour, Rear Admiral Standford Enoch, who also doubles as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), made this discloure at the graduation ceremony of the 28 personnel who participated in the Officers Long Course (OLC) XXIII-2017/2018 .

At the event which held at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) QUORRA, Enoch having presented the certificates and awards to the elated graduands, expressed confidence in the training and how much the course has impacted on them.

He said “We will follow and watch you track your progress and the impact you are bringing to bare in the navy.

“The emphasis of the Federal Government is to ensure professionalism in the Armed Forces of Nigeria in order to support democratic values as well as to be able to contend with the security challenges that is confronting the nation today.

“I also want to remind you that these issues and all that you have learnt are encapsulated in the Chief of Naval Staff’s mission to deploy a naval force that is well trained, organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional role professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria.”

While warning them to beware of causing damage to the image of the navy in anyway, he said the graduands are now specialists who maybe appointed to various ships, units or training schools as heads of departments or lecturers.

On his expectations of them, he said: “My expectation is that they perform as professionals. They have been trained in various areas and they should go bring these things to bare.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant NNS QUORRA, Commodore E.O Nmoyem, implored the graduands to show forth what they have learnt and ensure they keep the flag flying high as it is not negotiable.

He said: “I can tell you categorically that from now, the NN will expect more from you . I believe you have learnt a lot that will see you through the next phase.”

Stressing that the learning atmosphere in NNS QUORRA is a work in progress, he assured them that the authorities are working tirelessly to effect the necessary improvements.

The Course Senior while expressing his gratitude on behalf of his colleagues said: “We never enjoyed what we were subjected to, especially the operations phase, but the rigorous training was necessary to bring out the best in us.”

The Officers Long Course XXIII was conducted over a period of 12 months from October 2, 2017 to September 21, 2018 in accordance with the new syllabus for NNS QUORRA which comprises of the Professional Phase, Natural Science, Contemporary Security, General Warfare Phase and Operations Phase.

The course is multi-faceted and designed for lieutenant commanders and lieutenants of the executive branch who have successfully completed the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course (STC).

Officers of the education branch who are science based and have successfully completed the STC are also nominated for the course.

Giving the highlights of the course, the Training Captain, Captain CD Okehie said it was designed to adequately prepare the students on subjects that would develop in them the requisite skills, knowledge and competence to handle the challenges and the responsibilities of Above Water Warfare (AWW), Under Water Warfare (UWW), CIT and ND officers.

Commending the graduands for their performance during the course, he noted “Their performance ocould be adjudged as good with no failure recorded. In arriving at this assessment, the students were subjected

to written and practical evaluations throughout all phases of the course.

“Additionally, their conduct, comportment, presence, leadership qualities and military bearing were considered in writing the overall course report. At the end of the course, the course average score of OLC XXIII 2017/2018 stood at 80.87 per cent.

“When compared to the course average of 77.80 per cent for OLC Course XXII-2016/2017, it brings to fore the high standards set by this course.

“A summary of the students’ performance showed that five students made first class and 20 students made second class grade. Two students made third class grade and one student finished with a pass grade.”