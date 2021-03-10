



As part of its efforts to assess its combat readiness in tackling maritime insecurity, especially crude oil theft and piracy within the Central Naval Command area of operations, the Nigerian Navy has flagged off exercise ‘Cold Waters.’

According to the Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, who flagged off the exercise on Tuesday, the overall objective is to fulfil the CNC’s mandate of securing the nation’s maritime space.

The exercise scenario was predicated on the most prevalent maritime threats occurring within the CNC area of operations. So, it was expected to ensure that the Navy sustained its presence at sea, within the creeks and land.

He said part of the exercise would enable naval personnel to conduct mobile patrols to check criminals involved in piracy, kidnapping, sea robbery, and illegal bunkering.

He said, “We intend to leverage sustained coverage of NN Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) platforms domiciled within the CNC AOR to continue to extend our reach.

“It has recently been observed that pirates go over 200m to launch attacks on vessels transiting through the CNC Maritime AOR.

“The incessant attacks would continue to affect the nation’s economic fortunes if allowed to persist. EX AMI JIJI will therefore show our resolve to address this unfortunate occurrence in our AOR as part of the NN efforts to tackle piracy and other economic threats in our maritime area.”





“It is important to also state that the CNS has approved NN participation in the third edition of NIMASA/ INTERPOL sea operation code-named ‘OPERATION 30 DAYS AT SEA 2021.’

“The NN as one of the lead agencies would assist to drive the exercise aimed at enhancing the response of global law enforcement network to marine pollution and violation, in breach of the international convention for the prevention of pollution from ships and National Legislation.

“Additionally, it is targeted in improving on NIN’s anti-pollution role and support the operation of National Operational Plan to be implemented in the framework of operations 30 days at sea,” he added.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Rear Adm. Sama’ila Lassa, reiterated that the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea and crude oil theft remained a top priority of the Nigerian Navy.

“The operations command have therefore continued to leverage on existing technologies legal mechanism including the extant international legal regimes, towards the protection of critical national assets and arresting persons and organisations that perpetrate criminality in Nigeria’s maritime space.

“EXERCISE AMI JIJI 2021 is, therefore, in line with the strategic directives and mission statements of the Chief of the Naval Staff. It is to optimise the deployment of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of her constitutional roles and the undertaking of assigned tasks while promptly responding with commensurate actions to other emerging national security challenges,” said Mr. Lassa.