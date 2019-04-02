<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says it will hold an aptitude test for its 2019 recruitment on April 13, in the 30 centres across the nation.

Suleman Dahun, navy spokesman, made this announcement in a statement issued on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the Aptitude Test for the 2019 Recruitment Exercise will hold on 13th April 2019 in 30 centres across the nation,” said Dahun.

The navy spokesman also urged applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates.

“Candidates are to report by 8.00am at their chosen centres selected during the online registration as indicated against their names,” he said.

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the Aptitude Test in any centre other than their chosen centre.

“Candidates are to come along with the following:

“HB Pencil and Eraser.

“Print out of the Application Form showing particulars of candidate.”

Applicants can click here to confirm if they have been shortlisted for the NN 2019 recruitment aptitude test.