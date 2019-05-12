<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plans are underway to establish a Warrant Officers’ (WO) Academy in order to address challenges of command and control among order ranks in the Nigerian Navy (NN), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas said.

Admiral Ibas stated at the closing ceremony of a two-day WOs Convention themed “Responsive Warrant Officers’ Leadership and Operational efficiency in the Nigerian Navy,” held at the NNS QUORRA in Apapa, Lagos.

The CNS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Rear Admiral Beegroy Ibe-Enwo, said the NN believed continuous in-service training, retraining would reinforce discipline, naval traditions and etiquette among the lower ranks.

He said the navy was also making serious efforts to ensure the personnel stay motivated, adding that plans were on to ensure they have decent houses upon retirement.

Ibas said: “Yes we have identified some of the challenges affecting the WO cadre and proffered solutions to them. One of the solutions is the need to establish a Warrant Officers’ Academy within the NN to help reinforce in a more formal setting of a training environment, some of the things we have discussed.

“I cannot say this is exactly when it would be established because many things have to be considered such as cost, location.

“For a start, we are going to leverage on the one established by the army to take more personnel in this cadre for training. Otherwise, the system has also done a lot to ensure that the WOs play their roles. One of those things is to encourage them to begin to imbibe and to bring out those things they have been taught so that they can impact on the workforce of the NN that is the junior rates more affirmatively so that the job will be better for it.

“The focus for us is to bring out something that is already in them. We want to put them back into the leadership structure of the NN.

“Issue of motivation came up and personal home ownership is desr to their heart. We are working on seeing how we can get very affordable models and perhaps, leverage on our compressed air block which is more cost effective. “Some work has been done in this regard but we are going to give it more impetus to see how we can get

Two-bedroom or three-bedroom within N2.5million or N3million, such that by the time these personnel have served 16 to 20 years, they would have defrayed the cost of the accommodation and will have retirement home.

“I am therefore pleased to state that the set objective of the convention has been largely met. Indeed, I believe many good experiences have been shared and good lessons, learned.”