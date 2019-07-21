<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director, Naval Education of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Isa Ahmed, has counselled that educating a child requires continuous commitment from school, parents and the government in order to restore societal values and check moral decay in the society.

Ahmed made the assertion in Port Harcourt, Rivers, during the 20th passing out parade/25th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School on Saturday.

Newsmen quoted him as saying, “If we all see our children’s education as a collective concern and play our roles right, we will have the best of students that will move our country forward.

“No child is dull, it is what the child is exposed to that he emulates; so, from the public domain, if we inculcate discipline and good moral standards in our children, they will definitely turn out to become responsible adults.

“The 2019 parade is unique as it marks the 25th anniversary of the school, we are proud that since inception of this school, we have injected 20 sets of students who are contributing positively in our society.

“Our major success story is hinged on discipline and hard work which has indeed propelled our students to enviable heights,” Ahmed said.