Speaking at the event, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral, Oladele Daji, said that the exercise was basically created to promote Inter-agency cooperation through the combined exercise which gave him great pleasure and sense of honour to attend.

Speaking at the exercise held at Navy Town, he said, “It gives me great pleasure and sense of honour to be here today to mark this year’s Third Quarter Route March 2019, for Western Naval Command”

Daji said that, the event is targeted at keeping personnel fit for military duties, fostering esprit de corps and providing an avenue for relaxation as well as to deter criminalizes in the Command’s Area of Responsibility.

He said, In the face of the current security challenges in the country, the need to keep personnel fit for operation cannot be overemphasized and that is why fitness and mental alertness are among the critical elements of the CNS policy thrust.

“It is with this in mind that, the Nigerian Navy organizes a one-day route match every quarter aimed at raising the level of physical fitness of personnel in the Command.

FOC, who was ably represented by Command Operations Officer, Commodore, Livingstone Izu, said this Route Match is targeted at keeping us fit for optimal performance in the discharge of our constitutional roles as naval personnel and also to keep us away from trouble.

“It is important to mention here that physical fitness and mental alertness are essential for combat readiness of Service personnel at all times”

“In addition to the route march, I also implore you to always use the Wednesday sports to exercise rigorously in order to achieve enhanced mental and physical alertness”

“Let me use this opportunity to draw your attention to the need to continue to be law abiding citizens and at the same time stress the need to maintain cordial and improved relationship with our civilian populace and relevant stakeholders”

He added that, your duty to defend the territorial integrity of our fatherland will be meaningless if the Nigerian populace is not enjoying harmonious relationship with the Armed Forces.

“We can only be proud if their safety and well being is assured as law abiding citizen”

“It is pertinent to reiterate the wise saying that, a healthy mind requires a healthy body to function properly.”