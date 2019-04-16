<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Navy has declared four persons wanted over their alleged involvement in crude oil theft.

The service, in a terse statement by its spokesman, Suleman Dahun, said the wanted persons were found complicit in the theft of petroleum products in Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform members of the public that 4 persons are hereby declared wanted for complicity in theft of petroleum products in Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“They include; Mr Enikanologbon Happy, Mr Arumona Daniel, Mr Egbujie Kingsley Chinonso and Mr Ogori Kenneth,” the statement said.

It read further: “The four persons are crew of a Merchant Vessel GRACE WATER which was arrested on 8 October 2018 laden with 90 metric tonnes of illegally sourced petroleum products.

“Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these persons should contact the Naval Provost Marshal, Naval Headquarters, Area 7, Garki Abuja on 08037442228, 08037175817, 08030522035 and 08138799220, the nearest Naval establishment, Army, Air Force or Police unit.”