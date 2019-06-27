<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Navy has assured of its commitment to safer maritime operations in the country.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, who gave the assurance during the grand opening of Opeans Safety Training Centre, in Opete community, Udu council area of Delta state Wednesday evening, assured the firm, Opeans Nigeria Limited, of the Navy’s continuous support.

He also described as “impressive”, the trainings of the firm to personnel of the military force.

The naval boss, who was represented by Captain S. M. Tasui, noted that the expansion of the company’s facilities goes to show its competence and success in delivering world class safety trainings.

Opeans, a duly accredited safety consultancy firm in Nigeria has been around for three decades with Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited as it first business cleint, has extended its services to other oil and gas producing and servicing companies as well as the maritime industry.

Noting that the expansion of the company’s facilities is a needed development, Ibas, who commissioned the training centre, assured that the Nigerian Navy will continue to partner with the firm to ensure safety in the maritime environment.

“The establishment of this training centre is a step in the right direction. Next is to provide the best possible training which I am glad to note that, it is the mission of Opeans and what Opeans is known for. With this cocktail of clear vision and quality training, I have no doubt that you would be a world class training provider.

“It is also gratifying to commend the impressive results of the training given to personnel of the Nigerian Navy. I am sure the result is not different with other organisations.

“Let me assure OPEANS Nig Ltd that the Nigerian Navy will always support your ideals of shaping the maritime work environment by making people work safer in the performance of their duties,” Ibas said.

Meanwhile, the acting director of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Ahmad Shakur, has opined that establishing the center will reduce unemployment amongst Nigerian youths.

The director, represented by Engr Sabiu Barau, however pointed out that with the new centre comes more responsibilities for the firm.

He said: “Lack of insufficient training is a recurring decimal. The establishment of the training center will provide employment for our teeming youths. The opening of this facility comes with more responsibilities.”

In his address, Executive director of Opeans Nigeria Limited (ONL), Dr. Ben Nwoye, disclosed that the center prides itself on best health and safety practices as can be obtained across the globe.

He also noted that it is the only safety training firm to have established two centres in Nigeria, the first in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Nwoye, while mentioning some trainings which include Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET), designed by Europe’s Safetech, revealed that the centre awaits the delivery of its advanced Wave Simulator for its swimming pool.

He further commended the Nigerian Navy whose personnel were first to receive Opeans’ HUET and Air Crew training in 2012, the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the Nigerian Army for “the opportunity to participate in our own little way in the protection of our dear nation”.

Also appreciated are Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and SPDC.

The event later saw a display of helicopter water crash survival and other trainings offered by the institution.

The new center has a capacity of 120 students’ classrooms, medical emergency personnel, an ambulance and fully equipped sickbay, as well as a 24 room lodging facility still undergoing construction.

Present at the occasion is Chairman Board of Directors, Opeans, HRM Igwe Charles Nwoye, Obioha ll of Amurri kingdom, among other dignitaries.