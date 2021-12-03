Nigerian Navy arrests five stowaways on board ship to Europe

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy have arrested five Nigerian stowaways on board a ship headed for Europe.

The arrest was made by NNS Beecroft when the stowaways were discovered onboard MT Chemstrans Baltic anchored on Lagos waters.

According to Commodore Bashir Mohammed, the Commander of NNS Beecroft, the five stowaways were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The statement said the stowaways were aged between 23 and 27 years.

“The suspects confessed that they travelled to Lagos with the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pasture before they were apprehended,” he stated.