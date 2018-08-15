The Nigerian Navy has appointed new Principal Staff Officers and Flag Officers Commanding to head various Commands in the country.

Commodore Ayo Olugbode, the Director of Information for the Nigerian Navy, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Olugbode listed the affected officers to include: Rear Admiral U.B. Onyia for Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta State, Rear Admiral D.A. Adeniran for Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Cross River State.

Others he said are; Rear Admiral O. H. Ngalabak for Western Naval Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral S. I. Enoch for Naval Training Command, Apapa, Lagos and Rear Admiral S. S. Garba who takes charge of the Central Naval Command, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

It also said that Rear Admiral A. H. Yusuf had been appointed as the Director of Medical Services, while Rear Admiral S. A. G Abbah would take over as the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters.

It further said that Rear Admiral I. O. Mohammed would take over as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Naval Headquarters, and Rear Admiral P. A. Onaji as Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters.

It said: “Some others affected are Rear Admiral M. E. Ebe who is now the Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral M. A. Emuekpere is appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

“And Rear Admiral T. Dick is taking over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State.

“Rear Admiral M. M. Kadiri is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral F. F. Ogu is taking over as the Navy Secretary, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral M. A. Eno is moving to the Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Bonny Camp, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent.

“While Rear Admiral A.B. Adamu is appointed Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, Kirikiri, Lagos and Rear Admiral S. S. Lassa is appointed as the Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters.”

It said Rear Admiral A. Akinrinade, formerly FOC Logistics Command had been appointed the Director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral O. F. Ofodile formerly FOC NAVTRAC was appointed Director of Logistics, Defence Headquaters.

It said: “Rear Admiral S.M.D. Usman moves from FOC Central Naval Command to Defence Headquarters as Director of Defence Project Monitoring.

“The appointments also include Rear Admiral S.A. Mohammed is now appointed Managing Director, Navy Hotel and Suites Ltd.

“Rear Admiral T.T. Dakwat has been appointed Director Development, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral D.O. Kolawole is deployed to Defence Headquarters as Director Search and Rescue.”