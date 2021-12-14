Nigerian native doctor who had over 300 children from 59 wives passes on

Simon Odo, a native doctor popularly known as King of Satan who married 59 wives and had over 300 children and grandchildren, has passed.

The late Mr Odo, who hailed from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

One of his sons, Emeka Odo, who confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in their family house, said he died at the age of 74.

Mr Emeka said burial arrangements for his late father were already in progress in compliance with his father’s instruction to the wives and children that his remains should not be deposited in the mortuary when confirmed dead, but should be buried as soon as possible.

“Yes, my father, popularly known as the King of Satan, is dead. He died on Tuesday’s morning as he had been sick for the past three weeks.

“We are having a family meeting to perfect arrangements for his burial since he instructed us not to put his body in the mortuary,” he said.

Mr Emeka described his late father as loving and caring and said his death was a big blow to the family.

“Since my father died, kinsmen, friends and well-wishers have been trooping in to come and sympathise with our family,” he said.