A Nigerian national, Kingsley, who has been living illegally in Cambodia for years on Wednesday went to the immigration centre in the country and asked for help to return to Nigeria.

According to CambodiaExpatsOnline, Kingsley visited the Investigation and Procedure Office at the Immigration Department around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was reported that Kingsley had arrived in the South-East Asian country as a tourist on September 29, 2015, through Phnom Penh International Airport.

He worked as an English teacher and stayed in a rented house in Chom Chao area.

His visa expired on June 17, 2017.

Kingsley told the authorities that he had been unable to get enough money to renew his visa, hence his decision to visit the Cambodian immigration authorities to ask them to send him home.

He has since been sent to the Immigration Department for legal processing.