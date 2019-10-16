A Nigerian, Vincent Izuchukwu Ezeocha, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $22,250 online from a victim in Acadiana, Louisiana, in the United States, the Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday.
Ezeocha, 27, was arrested on one count of bank fraud, one count of felony theft, and one count of money laundering.
The arrest was the result of work by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
