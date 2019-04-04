<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Missions in the U.S. say promoting and protecting Nigerians’ legitimate interests and that of Nigeria remains the missions’ priority.

The missions gave the assurance in New York during a collaborative meeting between the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, and the new Nigerian Consul-General in Atlanta, Mrs Aishatu Musa.

The missions pledged to collaborate and better serve and protect the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC and the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations.

The need to unite Nigerians in the United States and tolerate the citizens in their requests for services were highlighted at the meeting.

Delivering on the Mission’s mandates and cooperation with the host authorities on issues that promotes the interests of Nigeria, were also stressed.

The Nigerian Consul-General in New York, said the Nigerian missions would continue to advance their relationship with regards to consular and welfare matters of Nigerians in the United States.

Okoyen also pledged to collaborate with the host authorities in several areas especially on issues that relate to the deportation of Nigerians from the United States.

The Nigerian envoy stressed the need for continuous interaction with the Nigerian communities in the United States for the purpose of uniting and sharing business information from them, which the consulate could build upon.

According to him, the missions will continue to provide timely and authentic information and opportunities from Nigeria and the Nigerian Government for the benefits of the Nigerian diasporas.

Okoyen also said improvement in trade relations with the host country and passport intervention to nationals living in other States of the country were areas that needed consolidations among the missions.

On her part, the Nigerian Consul-General in Atlanta underscored the need to sustain engagements on the challenges and issues prevalent in the host country that required the urgent attentions and interventions.

She said: “I hope to see my mission having a more cordial relationship with the Nigerians in diaspora so that together we can move Nigeria forward based on our mandate.

“As a Consulate, we are supposed to work with Nigerians abroad to protect their interest and to also see what investment we can take back home from the host country.

“There are so many opportunities that we want to explore; we are working towards that with the host authorities and I hope to see a great achievements in this regard”.

Musa, therefore, solicited for ways to sustain the cordial relationship that existed between Nigeria and the United States.

She underscored her passion to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria and emphasised the need for synergy with the consulate in New York in that regard.