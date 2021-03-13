



The minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has urged persons involved in attacks on schools to desist from such “heinous” actions.

Tallen said this on Saturday in Abuja, while reacting to the abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

Gunmen had attacked the school in the early hours of Friday and kidnapped several students.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said troops of the Nigerian army rescued 172 students and eight staff members of the college.

According to him, 23 female and 16 male students are yet to be accounted for, following the attack.

While condemning the attack, the minister pleaded with the abductors to return the students unharmed and safe to their parents.





“The abduction of school children, especially young girls, is one too many and is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood,” she said.

“We have cried, pleaded, prayed and fasted for this to stop to no avail.”

She, however, expressed confidence in the efforts of the authorities and asked that Nigerians pray for the students’ release.

“I am confident that the military and security agencies are on top of the situation, so we must all pray for their safe rescue and release,” she said.

“I appeal strongly to the abductors of our innocent children to abandon this heinous act and return our remaining children unharmed to us and their anxious parents.”

According to newsmen, she added that the ministry would continue to speak out and condemn kidnapping as a crime against humanity.