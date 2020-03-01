<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Tajudeen Adefisoye, has drummed support for a bill seeking special financial support for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The bill, tagged “The Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund Establishment 2020”, was sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson, member representing Ikorodu Constituency, along with six other members of the House of Representatives.

The bill has passed the second reading and also received massive support on the floor of the House.

Adefisoye, who stated this in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe on Sunday in Akure, said the bill would cater for regular training of the personnel of Armed Forces and to also address the provision of modern equipment and other related military matters.

Adefisoye, who is the deputy Chairman House Committee on Army, also said that the special funding was desirable in view of the fact that it is an acceptable practice all over the world.

The federal lawmaker also described the bill as an alternative source of funding that would be people friendly and sustainable to strengthen the nation’s Armed Forces in their bid to end security challenges in the country.

“Funding the terrorism war with the annual budget that always come with the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks has now become realistically ineffective if we truly desire to win the war.





“Most of the capital projects in the budget are meant for construction and buying of A and B vehicles.

“We need fighter jets. We need to upgrade their manpower. We need intelligence and surveillance weapons to end this insurgency,” he said.

Adefisoye further said that the bill would explore dynamic and innovative ways for increased funding of the Armed Forces in the face of steadily decreasing funding by the federal government.

When asked if it was necessary to sack the Service Chiefs, Adefisoye said “sacking the Service Chiefs won’t be the solution to the problem of terrorism in Nigeria.

“Rather the solution lies in our collective efforts. Our borders are porous and we want to end this war. How can we achieve that when the borders are porous? In my opinion, the service chiefs are trying.

“I am certain that insurgency will become history if the service chiefs are given all the necessary support.”

He also described as commendable the welfare of soldiers at the war fronts which he said was being given premium priority by the Chief of Army Staff.

“We have been to the North East and North West and the military personnel in the commands confirmed to us that they are well motivated to defend the nation.

“They testified that their welfare has been of utmost concern to the Chief of Army Staff. The Service Chiefs deserve commendation at this time rather than the call for their sack,” Adefisoye added.